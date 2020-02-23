Very Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Share Price

News headlines about First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (OTCMKTS:FREVS) have been trending very positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ earned a news impact score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FREVS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. 3,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $25.40.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ Company Profile

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is a publicly traded (over-the-counter – symbol FREVS.) REIT organized in 1961. It has approximately $392 million (historical cost basis) of assets. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties extends from Eastern L.I. to Maryland, with the largest concentration in Northern New Jersey.

