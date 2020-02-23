VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Get VF alerts:

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 99,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VF stock opened at $83.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.99. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VF has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VF will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.