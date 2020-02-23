Viacoin (VIA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $78,855.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, YoBit, Upbit and OOOBTC. Viacoin has a market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $78,855.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.46 or 0.00793649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009617 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000356 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,164,567 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, Binance, YoBit, Bittrex, OOOBTC, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

