Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 16,077 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 114.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $184.18 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $154.74 and a 12 month high of $186.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.66.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

