Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,229 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of PRA Health Sciences worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRAH. BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $107.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.59 and a 200-day moving average of $103.14.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

