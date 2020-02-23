Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,778 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 30,488 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Arch Coal worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Arch Coal by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,030,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Arch Coal by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,267,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 130,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 61,775 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 8,292.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Arch Coal from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $813.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.51. Arch Coal Inc has a 1-year low of $50.57 and a 1-year high of $101.92.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Arch Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Coal Inc will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is presently 16.17%.

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $91,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.