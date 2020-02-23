Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,111 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of BOK Financial worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $93.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Several research firms have commented on BOKF. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

