Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,039 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Benchmark Electronics worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 53,650 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 382.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 115,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $27.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

