Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Columbia Sportswear worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 77,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,047 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth about $1,489,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 219,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLM. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $90.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $87.60 and a 1 year high of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

In related news, Director Sarah Bany sold 65,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $6,080,780.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,896,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $12,914,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,703,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,592,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

