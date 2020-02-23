Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 4,290.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,539 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of WillScot worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WillScot by 12.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after buying an additional 109,802 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot in the third quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WillScot by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of WillScot by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot in the third quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 93.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.87. WillScot Corp has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

WSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet raised WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

