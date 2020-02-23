Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 18,167 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $827,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 407,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after buying an additional 14,628 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,113.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,000. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR opened at $50.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $51.02.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

