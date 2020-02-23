Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,856 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of BIO-TECHNE worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 869.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 10.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 96.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

TECH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,724,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 11,772 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,614,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,964 shares of company stock worth $12,038,031. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $206.03 on Friday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52-week low of $178.28 and a 52-week high of $223.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.55.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.