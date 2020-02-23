Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 25,426 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of ASGN worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in ASGN by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in ASGN by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 150,835 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 565.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 98,775 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 4th quarter worth about $1,065,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $60.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ASGN Inc has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $72.66.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

