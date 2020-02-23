Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,303 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,297 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 8.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS opened at $42.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1 year low of $31.27 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Evercore ISI upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.