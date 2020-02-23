Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,797 Shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of RadNet worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RadNet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in RadNet by 28.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 811,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 180,484 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in RadNet during the third quarter worth about $4,667,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 395.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 145,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in RadNet by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RadNet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

RadNet stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. RadNet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,078,513.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

