Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,812,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 552,059 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Apple worth $1,180,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after buying an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after buying an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $313.05 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.50 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,401.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.