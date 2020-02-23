Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,898 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.80% of Homology Medicines worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 300.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 76.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 40.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $17.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.39. Homology Medicines Inc has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

In other news, insider Albert Seymour sold 9,300 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $149,358.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,547. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $97,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 809,306 shares of company stock worth $13,748,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

