Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of J2 Global worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in J2 Global by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

J2 Global stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. J2 Global Inc has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day moving average is $93.26.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. J2 Global’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

