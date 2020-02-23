Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,756 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Kirby worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $42,181.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $326,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

NYSE:KEX opened at $74.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.94. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.81 million. Kirby had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

