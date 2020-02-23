Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 1,047.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 21.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Equifax from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $159.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.58 and a 12 month high of $164.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.46.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.63 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

