Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 399,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,705,000 after acquiring an additional 41,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $116.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.84 and a 200 day moving average of $112.05. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $105.13 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. First Analysis lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.71.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

