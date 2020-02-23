Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 96.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,833 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 101,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,320 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,534,321 shares of company stock valued at $140,014,479 over the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.