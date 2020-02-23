Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Novocure worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Novocure during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Novocure by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

In other Novocure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 133,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $12,708,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 509,465 shares in the company, valued at $48,399,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $286,078.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,524.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,060 shares of company stock valued at $26,779,386 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NVCR stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.06. Novocure Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.34 and a beta of 2.38.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

