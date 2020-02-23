Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Leggett & Platt worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,430,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,955,000 after purchasing an additional 48,402 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 24.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 6.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 232.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. CJS Securities downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $360,120.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $369,612.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,168.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

LEG opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

