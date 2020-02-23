Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.49 Million Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of NewMarket worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEU. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 915.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NewMarket by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in NewMarket by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEU opened at $424.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $447.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.20. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $382.88 and a 12 month high of $505.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $534.45 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

