Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.82 Million Stake in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Hope Bancorp worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 2,116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hope Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $15.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOPE. TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

