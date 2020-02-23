Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 223.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,126 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Macy’s worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Macy’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 24,445,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,582,000 after purchasing an additional 684,105 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,720,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 78,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19. Macy’s Inc has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on M shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

