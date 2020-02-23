Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.90 Million Position in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 119.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.19% of Precision BioSciences worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTIL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 469.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 352,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 22,757.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 22,757 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 71.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. 42.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. Precision BioSciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery purchased 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $30,018.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTIL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

