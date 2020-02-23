Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,968 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Henry Schein by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Henry Schein by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Henry Schein by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

