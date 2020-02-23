Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 141,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of L Brands worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 827.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth $154,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LB. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of L Brands to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

NYSE:LB opened at $24.07 on Friday. L Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. L Brands’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

