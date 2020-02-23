Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 141.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,011,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352,025 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.46% of Matinas BioPharma worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Matinas BioPharma by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

In other news, CFO Keith A. Kucinski acquired 94,500 shares of Matinas BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $112,455.00.

MTNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

