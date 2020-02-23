Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,179,727 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $68.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average of $66.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

