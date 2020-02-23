Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.49 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,215,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $152,973.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $1,187,731.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,622 shares of company stock worth $3,328,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $173.64 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.55.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.44.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.