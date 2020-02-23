Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Sabre worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $21.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.77. Sabre Corp has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $25.44.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,655.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,513 shares of company stock valued at $960,035 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

