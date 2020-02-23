Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Manhattan Associates worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,551,000 after buying an additional 137,409 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $5,066,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $77.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $90.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.27.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

