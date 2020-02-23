Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of SP Plus worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SP Plus by 16.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SP Plus by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the third quarter worth about $2,342,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 12.8% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 53,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 6.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti decreased their target price on SP Plus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SP Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $38.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23. SP Plus Corp has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that SP Plus Corp will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

