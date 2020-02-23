Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,288 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $160,569,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $8,750,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWTX stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $40.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.30.

SWTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

