Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,363 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Masonite International worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,577,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 36,559 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 135,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 17,563 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOOR shares. Stephens raised Masonite International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masonite International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.09.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $88.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.43. Masonite International Corp has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $531.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.51 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. Masonite International’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masonite International Corp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

