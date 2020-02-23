Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 15,444 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of National Instruments worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,289 shares of company stock worth $412,081 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. National Instruments Corp has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

