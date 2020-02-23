Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,960 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Cogent Communications worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 605,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,340,000 after acquiring an additional 32,627 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $118,579.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,373.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,024 shares of company stock worth $1,127,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $75.85 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $77.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

