Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,970,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,295,000 after purchasing an additional 298,459 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,021,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,271,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 23.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,297,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,954,000 after buying an additional 248,936 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 962,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,668,000 after buying an additional 87,954 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 842,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.50. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra cut MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

