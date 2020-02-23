Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of Replimune Group worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 786,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 53,091 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 793,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,213,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $16.57 on Friday. Replimune Group Inc has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). On average, analysts predict that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

REPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

