Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 101.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,919 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of McGrath RentCorp worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1,847.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $117,640.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $389,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $308,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

MGRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Sidoti lifted their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

