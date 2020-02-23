Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,122 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 71,935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of First Bancorp worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 220,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 105,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of FBP opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $11.94.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

