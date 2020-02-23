Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,650 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of 1st Source worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in 1st Source in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in 1st Source by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in 1st Source in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average is $48.59. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $53.42.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

