Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,849 Shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,849 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Atreca worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Atreca by 261.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Atreca in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Atreca in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Atreca by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Atreca news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Cavet sold 6,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $103,093.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,919 shares of company stock worth $690,193.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. Atreca has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCEL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

