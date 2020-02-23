Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,026 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,026 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Editas Medicine worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91. Editas Medicine Inc has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

In other news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $147,270.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

