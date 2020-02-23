Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 204,598 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204,598 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,106 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,159,000 after purchasing an additional 410,940 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

NYSE AOS opened at $44.09 on Friday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.