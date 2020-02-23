Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 216,423 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216,423 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of WEX worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $896,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,530,429.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,907.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX opened at $231.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.91. WEX Inc has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $236.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.26.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price target on shares of WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WEX from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.06.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

