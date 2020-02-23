Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,477 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Teradyne worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

NYSE TER opened at $66.00 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.68.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Insiders have sold a total of 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

